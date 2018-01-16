Tyler Temple has a message for people ice fishing across the province — be careful driving on the lakes this year.

The owner of the Lumsden, Sask.-based TRK Towing had two calls of trucks breaking through lake ice on Sunday alone. Speaking to CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning, Temple said this year's cycle of freezing and thawing has made conditions treacherous.

"It's terrible," he said. "There are a lot of spots that aren't terrible, and that are more than safe to be driving on. It's just getting to those points."

Temple said there are more ice heaves on lakes this year. As well, ice over sandbars and points are especially treacherous.

He said drivers should make an attempt to learn about the lake conditions before heading out.

'You've got to do your homework if you're not from the lake and you're not familiar with it.' - Tyler Temple

"You've got to do your homework if you're not from the lake and you're not familiar with it. Definitely go out and do your homework, drill some holes, talk to some locals — stuff like that."

Melting and thawing has created treacherous conditions on Saskatchewan lakes. (TRK Trucking/Facebook)

Temple said the safest ice is dark blue, like the night sky. When ice starts looking cloudy, or if there's open water on the lake, it's generally a bad sign.

He said people who break through the ice should call 9-1-1 first, and then call a tow truck to get their vehicle out of the water. He said watching a truck that will likely be written off being pulled from the water is a difficult process to go through.

"They're kind of frantic and they're not sure how to go about getting the vehicle out or what the process is with insurance or stuff like that," he said. "I just try and keep them calm."

Despite the danger, Temple is convinced people will still be braving the ice this winter.

"It's a Saskatchewan sport that everybody loves," he said. "Ice fishing is in our blood."