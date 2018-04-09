Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan hockey league to create player support program after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League plans to announce a new program to support players after a fatal bus crash.

15 dead, 14 wounded in highway crash

Members of the hockey community took to social media to send their condolences and offer support to the families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. (Amanda Brochu)

Fifteen people died and 14 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a semi-trailer at about 5 p.m. CST on Friday as the team travelled to a playoff game.

The league said the new program will provide support for all players affected by the crash.

A media release said the league will also share details on a new outreach program that will help people show their support for affected families and the league.

More information is expected to be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.

