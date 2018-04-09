Saskatchewan hockey league to create player support program after Humboldt Broncos bus crash
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League plans to announce a new program to support players after a fatal bus crash.
15 dead, 14 wounded in highway crash
Fifteen people died and 14 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a semi-trailer at about 5 p.m. CST on Friday as the team travelled to a playoff game.
The league said the new program will provide support for all players affected by the crash.
A media release said the league will also share details on a new outreach program that will help people show their support for affected families and the league.
More information is expected to be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.