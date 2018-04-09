Saskatchewan hockey league to create player support program after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League plans to announce a new program to support players after a fatal bus crash.

Fifteen people died and 14 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a semi-trailer at about 5 p.m. CST on Friday as the team travelled to a playoff game.

The league said the new program will provide support for all players affected by the crash.

A media release said the league will also share details on a new outreach program that will help people show their support for affected families and the league.

More information is expected to be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.