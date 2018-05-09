Sask. Highways announces $65M in new projects

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways has announced millions of dollars worth of new road projects for 2018.

The projects include passing lanes on Highway 4 between North Battleford and Cochin, Highway 6 between the junction of Highway 39 and the Rowatt access road south of Regina.

Highway 7 will also be twinned around the village of Vanscoy.

"Safety is the most important priority on our provincial highway system," said highways and infrastructure minister David Marit.

In total, the province announced $65 million in new spending, which includes 70 kilometres of grading and paving and 225 kilometres of highway maintenance work. Nine bridges are also being replaced or rehabilitated and two culverts are being installed.

There are 130 highway improvement projects now underway across the province. The total cost is more than $285 million.