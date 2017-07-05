In most provinces, the highest point of elevation is celebrated and honoured with a name. Saskatchewan is the lone exception and a new podcast called Road Trip Radio found out why.

A rudimentary knowledge of Saskatchewan would lead you to guess correctly that the highest point of elevation in the province is in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, which straddles the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.

Park naturalist Melody Nagel-Hisey said the park itself is a magical place.

"My ears were funny all the way up here and all of a sudden we are in rolling hills and now we are in this forest. It's a big surprise," said Nagel-Hisey.

The park is magic — the highest point, not so much.

In fact, very few people have been to the high point because it is on private land, and even though there is a gravel road that will take you close to the spot, you would need permission to actually go there. That may be one of the reasons this significant spot has no name.

But also, it's not very impressive.

The Heppner family took the epic trip to Saskatchewan's highest point and had some good laughs when they realized it was in the middle of a cow pasture. (Eric Anderson)

Like any other Sask. cow pasture

Just ask the Heppner family, who journeyed there last summer from Waldheim, Sask.

"The highest point in Saskatchewan is very fitting for Saskatchewan because it is a bald prairie top," said mom Denise Heppner. "We stood on the highest peak and we laughed our heads off."

Heppner's son Luke added this lovely descriptor.

"It's a big field and you can hear lots of cows mooing and there is big poop — cow poops — and there is a big fence around it."

So there you have it — Road Trip Radio has solved the mystery. Saskatchewan's highest point has no name because it's on private land, and it looks like every other cow pasture in the province.

Road Trip Radio is created by the minds behind CBC's This Is That. The family-friendly podcast aims to explore Canada's provinces and territories through documentaries, interviews, stories and comedy.

Road Trip Radio episodes can be found on iTunes or the CBC website, and the program will also air on CBC Radio One later this summer.