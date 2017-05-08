Health Minister Jim Reiter says the new province-wide health authority's head office will be based in Saskatoon.

Starting this fall, the province's 12 health regions will be amalgamated into one province-wide health authority.

"A number of locations for the head office were considered, and all would have been a good fit for the new health authority and the people of Saskatchewan," said Minister Jim Reiter in a news release.

"Saskatoon will be the location of the head office because it is more centrally located in the province, is close to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, and will be in close proximity to the new Children's Hospital."

Senior leaders will still be located in Regina and Prince Albert. Health authority management and administration will also be located in other major communities across the province.

A firm date for the health authority's first date has not been announced.

Right now, the Ministry of Health is working on building a computer network to link the authority's 43,000 employees together.

The province estimates the amalgamation will save the system $10-20 million by 2018-2019.

However, unions representing licenced practical nurses and diagnostic technicians are concerned about the consolidation.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Service Employees International Union-West and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union have voiced their concerns about job losses and patient care.