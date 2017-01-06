Northern residents hope the government doesn't forget about them as it moves toward a single health region for the entire province.

The Saskatchewan government announced the changes Wednesday.

The new region is scheduled to replace the existing 12 regions. Officials say it will improve emergency services, diagnostic tests and other care.

The changes are expected to be complete by this fall.

"Certainly, there is, you know, some uncertainty because we just don't see how things are going to pan out quite yet," said Gavin Willens, deputy chief administration officer for the Town of La Ronge.

"We do hope the province is taking all this into account with respect to maintaining our standards and making sure that our people are well taken care of."

Complex health needs

Willens said La Ronge's hospital and clinic serve many surrounding First Nations, towns and villages.

It's a vast region with complex health needs.

He said he hopes the government will consult with northern leaders before moving ahead.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief Robert Merasty is skeptical. He wonders if the government is making the changes to improve health care, or to simply cut services to the province's most vulnerable residents.

Merasty hopes the government will consult First Nations about any changes.

"We think this is change for the wrong reasons. Perhaps making change just for fiscal reasons is wrong. We're going to be compromising the health care of not only our Indigenous people, but our people in Saskatchewan all across," Merasty said.

Other northern leaders such as Pinehouse Mayor Mike Natomagan said they'll wait to see what the changes look like before judging.