The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will continue funding a bus program that benefits low-income people living in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.

The government said the program, which discounts a bus pass by $25, helps keep public transit affordable for people who receive income assistance.

The province is spending $1.8 million on the program this fiscal year.

The government said it has increased the subsidy from $12 back in 2007.