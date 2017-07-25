Two roundabouts are set to open Tuesday near Balgonie, Sask., as part of the Regina Bypass designers' plan to reduce delays, but as other Canadians have proven, roundabouts are tough to get your mind, well, around.

The circular intersections on Highway 46 replace traditional stop-light intersections and are large enough to accommodate farm equipment.

They're the first roundabouts on a major Saskatchewan highway.

While traffic circles may seem intimidating initially, they slow cars and handle more traffic than stoplights or stop signs.​

Saskatoon has plenty of smaller roundabouts in newer neighbourhoods, and a long history of roundabout-induced headaches, dating back to the 1970s. At the time, a major traffic circle caused hundreds of accidents a year at 8th Street and Circle Drive

Past mishaps

Regina has some small, traffic-calming circles in the city, but they still seem to stump motorists.

YouTube user "Guy On A Buffaloaf" caught several drivers using a small roundabout incorrectly in 2015 after rush hour traffic was rerouted from a busier street.

The missteps aren't quite at the level of some accidents at the old Saskatoon traffic circle, but it can still be dangerous.

Former city planner Allan Wallace calls Saskatoon's decade-long foray into roundabouts at Circle Drive and 8th Street "infamous."

"It's the mulit-lane feature that gets people," said Wallace

"It adds a dynamic they're simply not prepared to work with."

'The golden rule is always to yield to the inside.' - Allan Wallace, planning consultant

The circle at 8th and Circle Drive had two lanes, which caused confusion and accidents every month.

A report to the city's works and utilities committee in 1994 described "a high collision frequency and a problem with insufficient capacity during peak traffic periods."

The roundabout was replaced by two new intersections in 1988, and collisions were reduced dramatically.

Neighbourhood trend

There are several smaller traffic circles popping up in Saskatoon neighbourhoods; most notable is the roundabout on Stonebridge Boulevard.

The low-speed, one-lane circle has yield signs at each entrance. Few drivers even signal when entering or exiting the roundabout.

That kind of behaviour breaks the golden rule of traffic circles.

"Yield to the car in the traffic circle," said Wallace.

"And don't forget to use your turn signal while you're exiting."

The long-time city planner believes roundabouts have a place, especially in small, low-speed neighbourhoods.