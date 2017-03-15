The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says it is shocked and disgusted at a resolution passed by rural reeves and councillors.

On Tuesday, delegates at this year's Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention voted to ask the federal government to expand self-defence laws to protect property.

"It's discouraging," said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron. "If I'm sitting at home and I can see with my own eyes that someone has broken into my own truck, am I going to think to myself: 'Am I going to kill someone and shoot them in the head point blank?'"

The resolution, which passed with a margin of 93 per cent, argues that amid concerns over rural crime increasing, landowners need more rights to protect themselves and their property.

Last summer, 54-year-old Gerald Stanley pleaded not guilty in the death of Colten Boushie. Boushie was shot and killed after driving onto Stanley's farmyard with a group of people, after they allegedly took a number of items from a nearby farm, according to RCMP.

Then during harvest, farmers photographed themselves carrying rifles while out in the field, complaining about slow RCMP response times and increasing property crime.

Cameron, who attended the SARM convention yesterday, said rural communities need to remember that violence is never the answer, especially when it comes to preventing theft.

"It's one of our 10 commandments: thou shalt not kill," he said. "We understand protecting property, but at what point do we have boundaries?"

Justice minister opposed

Yesterday, provincial Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said the province would oppose legislation that he said would allow people to take the law into their own hands.

Some farmers, concerned with safety, were carrying firearms during last harvest. (Submitted by Rosetown-area farmer)

Cameron believes the federal government wouldn't be receptive to the idea either.

"Certainly, this federal government is not going to allow any landowner to take the law into their own hands," he said. "And if they want to, all the landowners should go into the RCMP."

The province said it has no plans to increase the number of rural RCMP officers, but said it was working with police with regards to deployment in rural areas.