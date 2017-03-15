It is "discouraging" that delegates at a convention of Saskatchewan rural municipalities passed a resolution in favour of asking Ottawa to expand self-defence laws to property, says the head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron was reacting to the resolution passed Tuesday by rural reeves and councillors attending the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention.

The resolution, which passed with a margin of 93 per cent, argues that amid concerns over rural crime increasing, landowners need more rights to protect themselves and their property.

"It's discouraging," said Cameron. "If I'm sitting at home and I can see with my own eyes that someone has broken into my own truck, am I going to think to myself: 'Am I going to kill someone and shoot them in the head point blank?'"

Last summer, Gerald Stanley, 54, pleaded not guilty in the death of Colten Boushie.

Boushie was shot after driving onto Stanley's farm yard with a group of people, after they allegedly took a number of items from a nearby farm, according to RCMP.

Then, during harvest, farmers photographed themselves carrying rifles while out in the field, complaining about slow RCMP response times and increasing property crime.

The FSIN represents 72 Saskatchewan First Nations.

Cameron, who attended the SARM convention Tuesday, expressed shock over the adoption of the resolution. He said violence is never the answer, especially when it comes to preventing theft.

"It's one of our 10 commandments: thou shalt not kill," he said. "We understand protecting property, but at what point do we have boundaries?"

Justice minister opposed

On Tuesday, provincial Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said the province would oppose legislation that would allow people to take the law into their own hands.

Some farmers, concerned with safety, were carrying firearms during last harvest. (Submitted by Rosetown-area farmer)

Cameron believes the federal government wouldn't be receptive to the idea, either.

"Certainly, this federal government is not going to allow any landowner to take the law into their own hands," he said. "And if they want to, all the landowners should go into the RCMP."

The province said it has no plans to increase the number of rural RCMP officers, but it was working with police with regards to deployment in rural areas.