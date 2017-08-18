Saskatchewan has expanded a beach wheelchair program begun earlier this year in provincial parks.

It says there are now 10 of the chairs at parks across the province, doubling the number available to visitors with mobility challenges.

The province says the program has been extremely popular and is meant to help meet the needs of a diverse range of visitors.

It says the chairs made from a light-weight aluminum frame with three buoyant tires can be made available in any provincial park for free, but reservations need to be made a week in advance.