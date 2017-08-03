Saskatchewan agriculture minister Lyle Stewart says it isn't the worst crop year he's ever seen, but it's far from the best.

On Thursday, the provincial crop report stated that crops in southern Saskatchewan were rapidly drying and any future rainfall would likely come too late.

"Generally speaking, this crop is too far advanced to help now," Stewart told reporters.

It's still not clear just how bad this year's crops will be. With less than one per cent of this year's crop harvested, Stewart said it's too early to make predictions, but most crops in the south are expected to be low-average or worse.

"Canola will probably be the hardest hit of the crops. It's a crop that likes moisture and hasn't had much," he said. "It's surprising it's as good as it is."

'Farmers don't want to grow poor crops. Especially when you see a crop start out real good and look beautiful and then go downhill. That's hard.' - Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart

Meanwhile, the province's farm stress line is experiencing a high level of calls.

In July, the help line received 59 calls, triple the number received during that time last year.

"Farmers don't want to grow poor crops," Stewart said. "Especially when you see a crop start out real good and look beautiful and then go downhill. That's hard."

The province said crop insurance adjusters are already travelling throughout Saskatchewan, talking to producers who are applying to write off part or all of their crops.

Stewart said he has asked the federal government to allow farmers to defer their income taxes to another year, but has not heard back yet.

He said this year will likely be hard on the provincial economy, but not crippling.

"Ag has been carrying the economy to a fairly substantial extent, and we've had great crops and good exports," he said. "This isn't a huge setback as far as the economy goes but it'll be felt. There's no question about that."