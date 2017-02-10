The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says a Saskatchewan company has pulled four of its products off the shelves.

Schneider's Gourmet World has recalled its Salt and Vinegar and Dill Pickle seasoning because its product label didn't list milk as an ingredient on its label.

The CFIA is asking anyone with milk allergies to avoid eating the products.

The recall includes the company's 100 gram seasoning sizes, as well as its' 14 gram packages included with the company's Theatre II Gift Pack.

Anyone who has bought the items can return them to the store where they were purchased.

Schneider's Gourmet World is based out of Neuanlage, Sask., 40 kilometres north of Saskatoon.