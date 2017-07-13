A coal-mining company has pleaded guilty to breaking occupational health and safety rules after a worker was seriously injured.

On July 10, Prairie Mines and Royalty ULC pleaded guilty after a worker fell approximately six metres out of a dragline excavator at its mine near Estevan, Sask., in 2015. The worker was seriously injured.

The worker tripped on a footrest inside the cabin of the excavator and fell out.

Prairie Mines, which also operates as Westmoreland Coal Company, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure a safe environment for its workers.

The company was fined $85,714, with a surcharge of $34,285.