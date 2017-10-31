Saskatoon mom Becky Henderson doesn't mince words when talking about her daughter's two-year wait to see a psychiatrist.

Henderson told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning she feared her daughter might kill herself.

"I became her 100 per cent sole support system… I couldn't just walk away from her," said Henderson.

"It was heart-breaking. It was very frustrating. I was very angry."

The long wait for wellness

Megan Henderson's long journey to mental wellness began when she was in Grade 8 and a panic disorder became too much to handle.

"It just took me a while to kind of recuperate from the school day," she said.

But those days began to pile up, one after the other, until Megan's principal one day asked her to go to the emergency room to get some treatment.

"They just put me on a prescription and said, 'Here, just deal with it until we can deal with it,'" Megan said.

And so the wait began.

There are not many child psychiatrists in Saskatchewan and the wait times to see them are notoriously long. This week the issue is back in the spotlight after the province's Children's Advocate, and the Opposition NDP, started sounding the alarm, again.

Shown here in 2014, Megan Henderson waited 18 months for an appointment with a child psychiatrist, to help with her severe anxiety from a panic disorder. (CBC)

Mom says children are suffering

For Becky Henderson, it's unacceptable that young people in need of mental health care wait years to see a psychiatrist and suffer the way her daughter had to.

"Without that critical care immediately it is leading to a lot more severe problems in the long run, I think," she said.

"A lot of children are suffering unnecessarily."

Megan Henderson is healthier now. She eventually did see a psychiatrist and along with the panic disorder, was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"It's not something to be ashamed about," she said.

In fact, Henderson has become a bit of a mental health activist, speaking out and encouraging others who are struggling to do the same, and she has a message for young people who are waiting for the help they so desperately need: "You are not a burden. You are here and you are worth it."