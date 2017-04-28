The Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association said it plans to appeal a court ruling that could have huge implications for schools across the province.

Last week, a Court of Queen's Bench judge released a decision that said the provincial government must stop paying for non-Catholic students to attend Catholic schools in Saskatchewan.

The announcement caused waves across the province. Education Minister Don Morgan said some schools could become overcrowded while other schools would see vastly reduced numbers of students.

