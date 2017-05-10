Shondra Boire says Saskatchewan taxi companies need more freedom around when they can put cabs on the road.

A spokeswoman for the Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association, Boire wants the ability to put extra cabs on the streets at peak times.

"We don't need more service on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.," Boire told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "We need it at those peak times: weekends; Friday, Saturday nights; during big events. That's when we need the service."

Right now, Boire said taxi companies in Saskatchewan don't have the ability to add extra cabs at busy times, due to cities controlling the number of taxi licences given out.

"We haven't totally distinguished what that model would look like," she said. "They could be privately-owned cars with kind of a commercial, insurance style model."

Uber influencing call

Boire, also the operations manger at Saskatoon's Comfort Cab, admits the push for reforming the taxi system is prompted by ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft. While not currently operating in the province, Uber has shown interest in expanding into Saskatchewan.

However, she said the revised system would be much better than allowing the ride-booking companies into the province.

"I think the biggest difference would be the safety," she said. "We have a 60-page bylaw that we follow currently in the taxi industry. We have in-car cameras. We have yearly safety checks."

SGI has confirmed that rules around insuring ride-hailing services are under review, but couldn't offer a timeline as to when it would have results.

In a committee meeting earlier this week, Saskatoon's transportation committee agreed to make a working group with administration, drivers and the taxi industry to talk about the issue of flex times further.