Canada's former Olympic women's hockey coach has been awarded $3.7 million US in a discrimination lawsuit against her previous employer, the University of Minnesota.

Shannon Miller, 54, sued the university in 2015 after her contract as head coach of the school's hockey team was not renewed.

Miller, a native of Melfort, Sask., coached Team Canada to a silver medal at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

At the time of her dismissal, she was the most successful women's university hockey coach in U.S. history, winning a record five NCAA Division 1 titles.

Miller, one of the first openly gay members of the elite hockey world, is credited with inspiring other LGBT coaches and athletes to come out. She's also been a strong advocate for women in non-traditional roles.

The statement of claim, filed in United States District Court of Minnesota's Duluth courthouse, said the university violated state and university gender discrimination and employment laws.

Miller also alleged the university punished her because she'd filed previous complaints about human rights and other issues.

The jury agreed this week, awarding Miller $744,800 US in lost wages and benefits, and $3 million US for "other past damages."

The jury answered a three-page questionnaire, which was made public. It ruled Miller's sex and her previous complaints were motivating factors in the university's decision not to renew her contract.

When she was let go in 2014, campus protests and online petitions were launched.

At the time, administrators cited the university's $6-million deficit and the need for cuts. But the higher-paid men's hockey coach, who was not nearly as successful, was not dismissed.

Administrators also cited the poor performance of the team in recent years, even though Miller's squad won their last 12 of 13 games under her leadership.