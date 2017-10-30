It's called the safe driving triangle: at its base is skill and knowledge, but at the top is attitude, and that's why the attribute is now the focus of a driving course in Saskatchewan.

Behaviour based driver training has its roots in B.C. but has made its way to other jurisdictions and is being taught here by the Saskatchewan Safety Council.

"It focuses a lot on our attitudes and how they might change out on the road," said instructor Ryan Durand in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

A good attitude, Durand said, is one of the keys to good driving.

"If that can be disrupted at any point throughout our drive then sometimes drivers might take more of a risk than they normally would."

Unfortunately, that can happen often. For example Durand said, sometimes you can be driving along peacefully when another driver cuts you off.

"We jump to conclusions and we start to take things personally out on the road," he said.

Do unto others

What this course does is ask someone behind the wheel to take a second look at what really happened, and to understand that it is not personal. The course uses counselling techniques and anger management tools to teach the skills needed to stay cool behind the wheel.

Durand said it is as simple as treating others the way you would want to be treated.

"Why not cut them a little slack?"

Durand said that some people who take the class often quip that the course really isn't just about driving, but also offers skills that transfer to everyday life. Durand says it really is focused on safe driving, but learning to keep your cool is always a good thing.