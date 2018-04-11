Sask. adding PST to used cars, expects to collect $95M
Some dealers welcome the change, others say it will hurt customers
A six per cent provincial sales tax will now apply on used vehicles on sale at Saskatchewan auto dealerships.
Finance officials estimate the move will add $95 million to provincial coffers.
For the past decade, the province maintained a provincial sales tax (PST) exemption on light used vehicles, such as cars, trucks and sport-utility vehicles.
"When it first came out we knew they could not sustain this," said Maurice Plemel, the president of Colony Motor Products in Humboldt, Sask.
"They've left huge dollars on the table."
No tax on transactions under $5K or between family members
Officials said they will collect the tax on the difference between the value of a trade-in and a vehicle's total selling price.
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the tax will not apply in cases where family members "gift" cars to each other. That includes spouses, parents, legal guardians, grandparents, grandchildren and siblings.
Used car dealers not pleased
Used car dealers told CBC they were not consulted about the changes, nor were they notified about them until the provincial budget was released Tuesday.
He said the move won't make a big difference to customers who finance vehicle purchases, but it will hurt cash buyers.
"You'll end up maybe looking at less of a car because you have more tax to pay," he said. "If you're looking at a $40,000 truck — a used one — that's quite a bit of tax."
Customers are 'going to love it': Plemel
"They're going to love it," said Plemel, who is also the government relations chair of the Saskatchewan Automobile Dealers' Association.
"Now they can come into a dealer and there is absolutely no manipulation of prices to get a tax advantage," he said.
Harpauer said she consulted the Saskatchewan Auto Dealers' Association before making the change.
The group consists of businesses that sell new vehicles and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. Its website said members already collect over $40 million in provincial sales tax each year.
Dealers say previous tax rules left customers 'confused'
Over the past 10 years, Alberta and Saskatchewan were the only provinces that did not charge a provincial sales tax on used vehicles.
Plemel said the previous PST exemption created an artificially high value for Saskatchewan vehicles, making them harder to sell to out-of-province buyers.
Auto sales in Sask. weakened last year
Dealers who rely strictly on used car sales said the PST change won't help them.
Brett Finell is the president and general manager of O'Brians Automotive Group, which has two locations in Saskatoon.
"Any future increase of the PST will only further damage the automotive industry, which overall is down in the past year," Finell said in an email.
Other used car sales representatives agreed, telling CBC their sales in 2017 were weaker than in past years.
