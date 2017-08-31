Heavy smoke from forest fires has forced 70 people from their homes in the northern community of Sandy Bay, Sask.

The community declared a state of emergency Wednesday night.

People with lung conditions, elderly people and children have been transported out of the community. They were driven to hotels in Prince Albert, where they were greeted by members of the Red Cross.

Around 1,500 people have fled their homes in nearby Pelican Narrows due to a large fire burning within 10 kilometres of the community. The Granite fire currently covers around 50,000 hectares.

According to the Ministry of Highways, the only road leading out of the Sandy Bay area has been closed due to concerns over fire crossing over the road. People can expect delays of up to six hours.

On Wednesday, the province's Wildfire Management Branch said there was no significant rain in the forecast for the area for at least a week.

Sandy Bay is located 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.