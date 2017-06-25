Where Saskatoon yoga instructor Ryan Leier goes, live music follows.

Fresh from a tour of Ireland as the personal yoga instructor for Arcade Fire, Leier will be leading a live music yoga session with Michael Franti at the Delta Bessborough gardens in Saskatoon on Thursday.

In 2013, he ran a live music yoga session with folk artist Xavier Rudd in Vancouver.

Leier said the best way to lead yoga to live music is to throw out the script.

Let the music lead the way

"With a live musician it's kind of like you want to perform with them or feel what they're doing and it's a bit of a dance," said Leier.

"It's a lot more fun than a regular class to be honest with you, especially when it's a musician you really love."

The free session, dubbed Yoga Jam, is part of the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival lineup.

Leier, who runs the One Yoga studio in Saskatoon, connected with Franti after hearing that the singer-songwriter was a yogi.

Michael Franti will play live musical accompaniment to a free yoga group session at the Delta Bessborough gardens this week. (VKPR)

Leier said Franti "lives" the yoga practice beyond the poses, upholding the values of being kind and truthful.

"It can be physical, it can be mental, and it can be spiritual, it's all in there," said Leier.

A former elite basketball player, Leier found yoga through meditation and the pursuit of mental focus and concentration.

When he dislocated his shoulder playing basketball, he started using yoga for physical rehabilitation.

"And then I realized it was rehabbing my anxiety and depression that I had struggled with for years," said Leier.

"So it has been such a great medicine for me."

Calming the Arcade Fire

Leier said yoga has also changed him as a person. As a basketball player, he remembers being aggressive, describing himself as "a bit of a jerk."

He said yoga has allowed him to be softer and more vulnerable, adding that it had made him a better friend and family member.

As the yoga instructor on tour with Arcade Fire, he said his role is to lessen the stress of a "crazy" life on the road.

"It's so gruelling so to take even 15 minutes a day to breathe and relax and get grounded in whatever the new city or the new venue is, it's super important," said Leier.

Which he does, until they hit the basketball court, where he jokes things get a little more intense.

A big crowd is expected to turn out for Leier's free session with Michael Franti on Thursday.

"With a couple of thousand people, you'll catch the vibe of a lot of people," he said.

"And I don't want to sound too hippy but I really believe that our energy is speaking all the time without us using words so for everybody to get really peaceful and powerful, it's a cool experience."

Yoga Jam will be held at the TD Mainstage at the Delta Bessborough gardens on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST.