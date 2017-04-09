Adam Jones had four goals and two assists while Mark Matthews scored a hat trick as the Saskatchewan Rush beat the Vancouver Stealth 16-12 on Saturday night in Saskatoon.

Ben McIntosh and Ryan Keenan both struck twice for the Rush (10-4). Jeremy Thompson, Adrian Sorichetti, Robert Church, Jeff Cornwall and Mike Messenger supplied the rest of the offence.

Rhys Duch and Joel McCready each scored hat tricks for Vancouver (6-9).

Corey Small added two goals with Cliff Smith, Justin Salt, Jordan Durston and Cory Conway rounding out the attack.

Aaron Bold made 37 saves for the win as Tyler Richard turned aside 27-of-37 shots in 41:11 for the loss.

Saskatchewan was one for two on the power play and the Stealth were scoreless on their lone attempt.

The win secures a home playoff date for the Rush and gives the team a two-and-a-half-game lead over Colorado in the West Division.

Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan also tied the mark for the all-time lead in NLL coaching wins with his 121st victory behind the bench.