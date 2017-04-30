The Calgary Roughnecks put an end to the Saskatchewan Rush's eight-game, regular season winning streak with a 14-7 win on Saturday night.

Curtis Dickson had a hat trick and set up three other goals for the Roughnecks, pushing the Alberta team past the Rush in the National Lacrosse League game.

Dane Dobbie had a pair of goals and four assists for Calgary (8-10), while Riley Loewen and Wesley Berg had two goals apiece.

Jeff Shattler, Bob Snider, Tyler Digby, Holden Cattoni and Curtis Manning added singles. Frank Scigliano made 53 saves for the win.

Adam Jones scored three times for Saskatchewan (12-6), while Ben McIntosh, Mark Matthews, Dan Taylor and Curtis Knight chipped in as well.

Aaron Bold stopped 15-of-20 shots in the first half. Tyler Carlson turned aside 17-of-26 shots in relief.

The Roughnecks could not score on their one power play and the Rush went 2 for 5.

The Rush end their regular-season campaign with a 12-6 record. They now begin the chase for their third consecutive Champion's Cup title.

Saskatchewan will get a bye in the opening round, which will see the Vancouver Stealth take on the Colorado Mammoth in the one-game division semifinal.

The winner of that game will meet the Rush in the West Division Final.