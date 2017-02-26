Adam Jones scored 1:16 into overtime to lift the Saskatchewan Rush past the Calgary Roughnecks 12-11 in front of a sold out home crowd of more than 15,000 on Saturday night.
Ben McIntosh and Robert Church each had hat tricks for the Rush (6-2). Mike Messenger, Adam Jones, Matthew Dinsdale and Mark Matthews supplied the rest of the offence.
Wesley Berg led Calgary (3-5) with four goals while Tyler Digby added a hat trick. Dane Dobbie struck twice with Jeff Shattler and Garrett McIntosh also chipping in.
Aaron Bold made 34 saves for the win in net as Christian Del Bianco stopped 35 shots in defeat.
Saskatchewan scored twice on three power plays and the Roughnecks were 3 for 5.
Saturday's game was the sixth consecutive win for the Rush.
