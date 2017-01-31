A woman is facing numerous charges after a serious traffic crash southwest of Saskatoon after which she tried to flee from police.

On Friday, RCMP were called to a head-on collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer around 10 kilometres east of Rosetown, Sask., on Highway 7.

All three of people inside the SUV were taken to the Rosetown hospital.

Two of them, including the driver, then ran away and tried to hide in the basement of a local business. Police arrested them shortly afterwards.

The 28-year-old female driver has been charged with obstructing justice, having or consuming alcohol in a vehicle, and driving without due care and attention.

The driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured.

The woman will appear in court next month.