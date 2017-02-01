It's the great escape that still has coffee row buzzing in Rosetown, Sask.

On Friday morning, an SUV collided head-on with a semi east of the town. The three people in the SUV were taken to the local hospital.

However, the female driver and a male passenger took off from the hospital.

They ended up in the lobby of CJYM Radio.

"We have people stop in here all the time," said station manager Barb Bell.

"It's a community radio station. So for people to come in, it's not unusual."

Bell said the limping man and the woman were polite and asked to use the phone to call a ride. They were sitting quietly when they spotted an RCMP cruiser out front.

Barb Bell (LinkedIn)

"They stated they were going to use our back door. Police entered the building and checked outside. They weren't outside, so they proceeded downstairs."

The station is a former single-storey home renovated to house CJYM. The basement is where the newsroom and production areas are located.

Officers first kicked in a locked bathroom door, Bell said.

They moved on, finding the man hiding under a desk, she added. The woman was caught running down a hallway.

Bell said no one on staff was hurt. Luckily, she added, they were not on the air — sparing a potentially awkward cut to commercials.

The 28-year-old female driver is charged with obstructing justice, driving without due care and attention, and consuming alcohol in a vehicle.