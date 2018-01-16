An emergency room doctor at Royal University Hospital sent Kevin Ryan Umpherville back to the Saskatoon Correctional Centre with a lethal dose of methadone still in his system, jurors at a coroner's inquest heard Tuesday.

Dr. Nicholas Bouchard discharged the 22-year-old after consulting with the Poison and Drug Information Service in Alberta.

Jurors at Umpherville's inquest heard how the Alberta centre provided Bouchard with incorrect information from its guidelines.

Umpherville given naloxone

Umpherville had been given the opiod antidote naloxone after he was discovered unresponsive in his bunk at the jail on Dec. 30, 2015.

He was revived and taken to hospital. As part of his treatment, Bouchard contacted the Alberta centre for the regulations on how to handle the overdose. At some point in the phone conversation, staff at the Alberta centre believed that Umpherville had been given multiple naloxone doses and had been in hospital for at least 24 hours.

In fact, Bouchard had given him one dose and he had been at the hospital for only a few hours.

Methadone stays in a person's system for 24 hours. Naloxone doses are effective for about six hours.

'We just don't have the staff'

Jurors also heard from correctional staff who detailed the medical services available at the jail.

There are registered nurses and a medical unit. But there are no medical personnel who work at night at the jail, and there is no medical monitoring after hours.

"We just don't have the staff," said nurse Christine Bahr.

The medical unit at the jail is set up as a clinic, she said.

Umpherville was not considered medically at risk when he was returned to the jail some 12 hours after his overdose. He was moved from the overflow dorm and into his own cell in the remand unit for fear that he may be taken advantage of and because of concerns he may take more methadone.

Staff discovered him unresponsive the next morning. He was taken to hospital, where he died two weeks later.

The final witnesses are expected to be called Wednesday.