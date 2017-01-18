A man from the Saskatoon area is headed for trial after a fatal crash killed his two sons and girlfriend last year.

A preliminary hearing for Robert Major was held on Tuesday, and a judge has ruled there is enough evidence for a trial to be held.

In February 2016, 26-year-old Kimberly Oliverio, along with four-year-old Brenden Major and nine-year-old Theodore Cardinal, were killed after a truck driven by Major collided with a semi-trailer on Highway 16 near Langham, Sask.

At the time, RCMP said the pickup crossed the highway from a rural road and crashed with the semi.

There were seven people in the truck at the time.

Left to right: Brothers Brenden Major, Leland Major and Theodore Cardinal were involved in the crash outside of Langham, Sask. (Rob Nicholls)

Major has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and three counts of criminal negligence.

Langham is about 35 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

A trial date has not been set.