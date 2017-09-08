As Regina runners get ready to tackle this year's Queen City Marathon, drivers can expect delays as roads are closed across the city.
On Sunday, a number of major streets, stretching from the Conexus Arts Centre all the way to McCarthy Boulevard north of Dewdney, will either be closed or have traffic restricted starting at 6 a.m. CST.
Runners will be participating in the 42.2-kilometre marathon and a half-marathon, as well as 10-kilometre and five-kilometre races.
Drivers are asked to follow directions on posted signs and obey race officials and police.
Road closures are expected to be cleared by 2 p.m. Sunday.