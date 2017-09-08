As Regina runners get ready to tackle this year's Queen City Marathon, drivers can expect delays as roads are closed across the city.

On Sunday, a number of major streets, stretching from the Conexus Arts Centre all the way to McCarthy Boulevard north of Dewdney, will either be closed or have traffic restricted starting at 6 a.m. CST.

Runners will be participating in the 42.2-kilometre marathon and a half-marathon, as well as 10-kilometre and five-kilometre races.

A map of the 2017 Queen City Marathon route. (Supplied by Queen City Marathon)

Drivers are asked to follow directions on posted signs and obey race officials and police.

Road closures are expected to be cleared by 2 p.m. Sunday.