Rider Pride is still strong in Arizona.

People came together for Riderville Arizona on Thursday, dressed in their Green and White in Glendale, Ariz.

Wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt was on hand for the celebration. The day ended at the Gila River Arena as the Arizona Coyotes took on the Montreal Canadiens.

Photos of the day were shared on social media.

The man of the hour is here!! What's up, Naaman?👋 #RidervilleAZ pic.twitter.com/kwC0yciTJv — @sskroughriders

@ailsby excited to be watching @NHL live in #Arizona watching @CanadiensMTL @ArizonaCoyotes play for #RidervilleAZ pic.twitter.com/A5FD5bNjXk — @Creeks2013

One of our many highlights from #RidervilleAZ: catching up with the grandparents of @BenHeenan65! #RiderPride pic.twitter.com/lvl36DrIYA — @sskroughriders