For the fifth year in a row, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be making Saskatoon their home during training camp.

For almost three weeks, practices will be held at the University of Saskatchewan's Griffiths Stadium.

The team's first mock game and Rider Fan Day will be held at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex on June 3.

On June 10, the Riders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a pre-season game at Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m. CST.

The Riders will stay in Saskatoon until the pre-season is over on June 16.

Previous years have featured tailgate party barbecues and concerts.