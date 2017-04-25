The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to freshen up their roster as they announced the signing of 22 new players Tuesday morning.

One of the most notable new names is former NFL quarterback Jake Heaps. Heaps was signed by the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks before being released.

He also played for Brigham Young University, the University of Kansas and the University of Miami.

Heaps was rated as the top quarterback prospect in the U.S. by multiple recruiting services after his senior high school season in 2009.

Here's a complete list of the new players:

International defensive back Eric Allen.

International defensive lineman Tobi Antigha.

International defensive back Regis Ball.

International linebacker Dorian Bell.

International defensive back Zavian Bingham.

International defensive back Alfonzo Dennard.

International defensive back Seth Ellis.

International offensive lineman Taylor Fallin.

National linebacker Alexandre Gagne.

International wide receiver Antwane Grant.

International quarterback Jake Heaps.

International linebacker Tigi Hill.

International offensive lineman Kelby Johnson.

International defensive back Jamal Marshall.

International running back Lyle McCombs.

International wide receiver Jonathan Ray.

International wide receiver Dezmond Reece.

International defensive back Mark Roberts.

International wide receiver Jenson Stoshak.

International running back Quincy Walden.

International defensive lineman Gary Wilkins.

International wide receiver Frankie Wims.

The Riders take the field for their first pre-season date June 10.