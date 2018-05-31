Rhein, Sask. man's sense of safety shattered after being beaten, robbed and left bound in a bathtub

David Brock Alcorn says he would have been killed if he hadn't given up the combination to his safe.

Even after he did, his assailants — who had already cut him with a machete and threatened him with a pistol and a rifle — duct-taped him and left him for dead in his bathtub.

Alcorn, 24, lives in the Yorkton-area village of Rhein, Sask. It's a peaceful, quiet place in the middle of nowhere where something like this is unheard of, Alcorn said. That is, until around 1 a.m. CST Wednesday.

Alcorn said the swelling in his face continues to get worse. (Submitted by David Brock Alcorn)

'They were going to beat me to death'

Alcorn said he had just opened the door to let his dog out when three masked men barged inside. They were armed, and as Alcorn tried to get out of the house one of them cut him in the face and hands with the machete.

One man pinned him down while the others rifled through his house. The violence escalated when they found his safe, which he said was filled with more than $20,000 cash he'd been saving over the years from his Yorkton business, Chronixx Herb and Hemp Shop.

"They were trying to get into the safe, I wouldn't give them the combination," Alcorn said.

The men then started punching him in the head, stomping on his body and hitting him with the machete and the butt end of the rifle.

"They were literally beating me until the point, well I had to give them the safe combination. They were going to beat me to death," Alcorn said.

By the time he surrendered the safe's code, his clothes were sopping wet with blood. He said the men threw him in the bathtub and bound his feet together with duct tape.

Alcorn said RCMP spent around 15 hours doing a thorough investigation at his home, and he's grateful for their work. (Submitted by David Brock Alcorn)

"I pretended I was pretty much dead in the bathtub otherwise they were going to actually kill me," Alcorn said.

He said he believes these men were intent on violence no matter what he did, and the men told him they were going to kill him.

"They were on a mission. No one comes into a house with a machete and two guns and doesn't plan on doing some damage," Alcorn said.

The escape

A few minutes after the men left in a car with the cash along with a shotgun and a rifle they got out of Alcorn's gun cabinet, he got his ankle loose and ran out of his house. Covered in blood, he had to get into his truck and drive to a neighbour's house before he could get hold of 911.

David Brock Alcorn said he had to get a combined 18 stitches in his hands. (Submitted by David Brock Alcorn)

Massive swelling and bruising, 16 stitches in his head, a combined 18 stitches in his hands and a broken thumb will have Alcorn off work for weeks, if not longer.

More than that, he said, are the emotional scars he's been left with as he stays at his father's place.

Sense of safety shattered

When he tried to open the door to his house after leaving hospital less than 24 hours after the attack, he nearly had a panic attack.

"I don't feel safe, that's for sure," he said, pondering the limits of a security system in a community that's half an hour away from police.

"It's completely changed me, like 100 per cent changed me."

Alcorn had to hire professional cleaners to deal with the blood that was splattered all over the house. (Submitted by David Brock Alcorn)

Alcorn said he and police believe the home invasion was targeted, although he doesn't know how anyone would have known about his safe.

"It's just absolutely mind-blowing that something like this happened in a place like Rhein," he said.

"The community wants these guys caught, just as much as I do."

Whole village shaken

The one thing that has brought him a sense of safety after this is the community support he's received. Alcorn became emotional as he described the 100s of Facebook messages he's received.

"It gives me some sort of security that I do have all these people that care about me and are willing to help me and defend me," he said.

"It makes me feel better that at least there are people out there that are willing to help you still."