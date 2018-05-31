Homeowner assaulted during break-in at Rhein, Sask.

A man from a Yorkton-area village is recovering from his injuries after he was beaten and robbed in his home this week.

The break-in happened in Rhein, Sask, about 35 kilometres northeast of Yorkton, around 1:30 a.m. CST Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

The assailants were wearing masks and carrying weapons, the release said. They stole cash and two firearms and assaulted the homeowner.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

RCMP said they aren't concerned for public safety and are looking for information on the criminals. They are are asking anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle near Rhein overnight on Tuesday to contact them.