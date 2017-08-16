The City of Saskatoon has again lowered its early estimate for how much more people will pay in property taxes next year, but its employees have ideas on how to bring that hike down to nearly zero.

The city is now estimating a 5.77-per-cent property tax increase for 2018, down from estimated hikes of 6.48 per cent and 6.97 per cent made earlier.

The latest shaving of percentage points comes after the city sought ideas from city employees on how to bring the target down. More than 600 ideas were received.

One of the ideas, which could generate an estimated $100,000 in savings, is for city employees to voluntarily take days off without pay, though the city notes that there is "minimal history or precedent on what the uptake would be from city staff."

Down to 0.16 per cent

Other ideas, which would require input from city council, could reduce the property tax hike to as low as 0.16 per cent — if they all went through collectively. However, they are likely to generate a lot of debate:

An amusement tax on movie tickets ($1 million in annual savings).

A fee for building a secondary suite ($200,000 in savings).

Removing the dedicated snow and ice levy ($1.2 million).

Moving to bi-weekly garbage collection all year long ($350,000).

Charging for waste as a utility ($8.9 million).

Less frequent watering of parks and other green spaces (no estimate).

Saskatoon scrapped its nine-per-cent amusement tax on movie tickets in 2007.

Here's the full table of ideas considered "most viable" by the city:

(City of Saskatoon)

City councillors will discuss the latest figures and ideas on Monday at 1 p.m. The final property tax rate will be settled in late November when budget discussions officially get underway.

The property tax hike is expected primarily due to the provincial government's controversial decision to discontinue grants-in-lieu previously paid to the city.