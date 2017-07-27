Indigenous women in Saskatoon who were coerced into surgical sterilization after giving birth often experienced racism and degradation during their hospital visits and have mistrusted the medical system ever since, according to a new report released today by the Saskatoon Health Region.

The report was prepared by two independent doctors in the wake of revelations by several Indigenous women who say they were pressured into tubal ligations — having their fallopian tubes closed off — after delivering their babies in Saskatoon.

The report paints a damning picture, saying many of the women who came forward experienced racism at the hands of hospital staff, including doctors, social workers and nurses.

"No woman should be treated the way you were treated," said Jackie Mann, the health authority's vice-president of integrated health services, to the women who took part in the study.

"I'm sorry you were not treated with the respect and compassion you deserved," she said.

Didn't know procedure was permanent

Many patients, the report says, didn't know the procedure was permanent.

"With the exception of one, all of the Aboriginal women [interviewed] stressed experiencing some level of degradation," according to the report. "There is clearly a lack of trust between health-care system and the women. Most had not been back to doctor or had very little health care since they had felt coerced into sterilization."

In total, 16 women reached out to the researchers, Dr. Yyonne Boyer and Dr. Judith Bartlett.

Seven women were formally interviewed: one by phone and the rest face to face.

Eight Saskatoon Health Region health-care providers were also interviewed, as were two people from the Ministry of Child and Family Services.

The report says the "women revealed that all clearly felt stressed and under much duress from being coerced to have a tubal ligation while in labour" and that all of them felt "invisible, profiled and powerless."

"Most of the women did not understand that tubal ligation was permanent, thinking it was a form of birth control that could be reversed in the future," the report says.

10 calls to action

The health authority changed its procedures to require written documentation showing a woman had given consent to a physician for a tubal ligation before entering the hospital to give birth. The new policy was designed to ensure consent is not given when a woman is in a vulnerable position.

But the report says that policy needs to be revised with input from the affected women.

That's one of 10 calls to action contained in the report. Others include "mandatory cultural training" for health region employees and the creation of an advisory council comprising elders, grandmothers and other community members.

The authors also suggest setting up a reproductive centre in Saskatoon for "vulnerable Aboriginal women."

The report also says the health region should reach out to the women who came forward and offer reparations in the form of an apology or setting up a support group or anything the women need "for their healing journey."

The report suggests hiring more Indigenous and Métis employees, and co-ordinating supports for pregnant women in and around Saskatoon.

Subjects of study remain anonymous

The names of the women who came forward were redacted from the report.

Here is some of what they had to say about their experiences:

"When [I was] in for a C-section, nurse came to get me to sign the paper for tubal ligation … even though I didn't want to I signed it."

"I didn't realize it was going to affect me so much. At the time, it was just … just his decision for me … just because he was a doctor, I listened."

"The nurses hover, they can make you do stuff you don't want to, just from the pressure alone."

'Motivation to improve our services'

In a press release, Leanne Smith, the director of maternal services for the health region, said the authority still has work to do.

"Every woman, regardless of race or social circumstance, should feel safe in our care. This report serves as motivation to improve our services," Smith said in the release.

So far, there were no firm commitments to implement the calls to action.

The review was ordered by the Saskatoon Health Region after as many as five women came forward about being pressured to have the procedure, in which a woman's fallopian tubes are closed off.​