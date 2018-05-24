Sask. Human Rights commissions report says landlords discriminate against low-income, Indigenous renters

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has released a report on its consultations with Saskatoon renters, and it identifies discrimination against single mothers, those on social assistance and Indigenous people by landlords in the city.

During consultation, stakeholders in the sector — including social workers, people on social assistance, renters and others who work in the sector — spoke about their experiences and the overt discrimination they've faced.

Some said landlords even advertised "no welfare," or "no single mothers" in online ads.

Public assistance falls short

In preparing the report, which was released Wednesday, four public consultation sessions were held in Saskatoon.

Submission forms were also given to 15 community agencies which distributed them to people who may be affected by discrimination in the area of rental housing.

"Investigators also heard accounts of renters' experiences at meetings of Renters of Saskatoon and Area (ROSA) and the Saskatoon Anti- Poverty Coalition," the report said.

Participants in the stakeholder consultations often mentioned their inability to cover rent through social assistance benefits, according to the report.

The problem goes beyond falling short on rent, the report said, and some people said they are forced to live with roommates they don't know very well to make ends meet.

Some parents mentioned their children were exposed to violence and addictions, because the family was forced to live communally with roommates.

Others reported theft by roommates. One man said his landlord pressured him for sexual favours in return for lower rent.

When the provincial government released its 2018 budget, it announced Saskatchewan is phasing out a program that aims to help low-income families and individuals with disabilities pay rent.

The Saskatchewan Rental Housing Supplement won't be taking any new applications starting this summer.

The government identified low rental housing rates as one of the reasons for phasing out the program.

High vacancy, high rents

When vacancy rates rise in a city, logic would dictate rents decrease, but in Saskatoon, the rate of vacancy does not match up to the marginal drop in rental prices, the report says.

The report suggests a dramatic increase in the cost of real estate could be to blame.

Many participants told the commission during consultations that they've had to dip into their food budget to cover housing costs. Others resorted to using food banks or foraging.

The report also indicated there is a need for more affordable housing (also known as social housing).

There are 14 companies offering rent-geared-to-income and affordable rental housing in Saskatoon, but the commission maintains it is not enough to meet demand.