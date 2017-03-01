Saskatoon's Remai Modern Art Gallery has been given a $3-million dollar contribution from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

The fund is used to build and improve arts and heritage facilities across the country.

Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale was on hand for the announcement.

It's still not clear when the art gallery will open. Numerous construction delays have continued to push the gallery's opening back.

It's believed that the interior of the building will be finished by mid-March. The gallery will then need approximately eight months to prepare for opening day.

In total, the Remai Modern has received more than $16 million from the federal government.