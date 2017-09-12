When Kylle Flynn started to see images of damage created by Hurricane Harvey, she felt she had to do something.

Harvey slammed into the Texas coast last month, flooding the city of Houston and causing thousands of people to flee their homes.

For the past several weeks, she's been organizing clothing donations for those affected by Harvey through her Facebook page. So far, she's received an enormous pile of clothing from close to 80 friends and families.

"I'm just trying to help out my fellow man," said Flynn.

Of course, getting this massive pile of clothing to crisis centres is no small task. A courier company has pegged shipping costs at roughly $500. While she's managed to raise around $300 so far, Flynn is still looking for donations.

"I think any kind of beacon of light in a crisis is great," she said. "Kids seeing that they have stuff that they can wear now is important."

Flynn plans on donating any extra clothes to evacuees from forest fires in Manitoba.

The clothing donation should be on its way by this weekend.