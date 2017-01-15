A group of high school students helped bring seniors up to speed with social media trends at a training session in Regina last week.

Grade 12 business students at Campbell Collegiate in Regina guided seniors through the process of setting up Twitter accounts, using Skype and editing photos.

Teacher Jordan McFarlen said the students recognized a need for the service through their own social media use.

"We started to realize that there's a lot of issues around the community in terms of people staying connected with family," he said.

"Or being able to share photos and connecting grandparents with grandkids or children."

Connecting with family and friends was one of the biggest reasons the seniors were looking for help using social media. (Peter Mills/CBC News)

Staying in touch with family was one of the main reasons the seniors said they were taking part.

One participant wanted to better understand Skype to speak with family in Fiji and New Zealand every week.

Another was able to work through a photo-editing problem and set up new social media accounts.

The learning session, held at the Regina Public Library, was the first of its kind.