A TV show set in the dying days of the British aristocracy may seem like an unlikely template for a book on contemporary job skills, but that's what two Regina sisters have done.

"I try to find kind of unique ways, and metaphors and stories to highlight ... core ways of leading in the workplace," Jeanne Martinson, the co-author of the new book Leadership Lessons from Downton Abbey, said in an interview with CBC Radio on Thursday.

'Sometimes we learn the best from poor leadership.' - Jeanne Martinson on the lessons learned from Downton Abbey

For the uninitiated, Downton Abbey follows the lives of the Crawley family and its servants.

Jeanne Martinson was once among the group who've not made Downton a part of their lives, but her sister and co-author, Laurelie, is a devoted fan who challenged Jeanne to sit down and watch the show — all six seasons of it.

"It was great, actually," said Martinson of the show, after hesitating for a second or two.

Jeanne Martinson holds a copy of her new leadership books that draws lessons from the TV show Downton Abbey (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Lessons from aristocracy

The sisters scanned the British drama for examples to begin each chapter of Leadership Lessons from Downton Abbey.

Anyone who watches the show knows it offers many examples of how not to interact with people in the workplace. There is much scheming and backstabbing in the hallways, back rooms and ballrooms of the Crawleys' massive Georgian country house.

That's OK, according to Martinson.

"Sometimes we learn the best from poor leadership that we observe, and understand what exactly went wrong, not necessarily great leadership that we just try to emulate."

For example, one chapter begins with Lord Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, interacting with Matthew Crawley and John Bates as they struggle to keep the family together.

Martinson said they represent three strong-minded leaders.

"They can't quite get their mojo going as far as working together; they are stepping all over each other."

Strength through adversity

The book then analyzes the power struggle, one that can be found in any modern workplace and offers strategies to get individuals working as one, said Martinson.

"What are the steps you need to go through to make sure the relationship survives the outcome of the project?"

The fate of the Crawleys remains uncertain but the Martinsons' book certainly promises a brighter, more successful work environment.

The book launches Thursday night in Saskatoon at McNally Robinson Booksellers.

No word on whether English tea will be served.