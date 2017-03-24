Police in Regina are asking for help in finding a seven-year-old boy.

John Cadence Stonechild was last seen on the 1300 block of Robinson Street at around 3:30 p.m. CST Thursday.

He was supposed to have stayed at school to watch a game. Family members became concerned when he didn't return home for supper and started looking for him.

His family says it's unusual for their son to go missing.

The child is about four-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and brush-cut hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and pants with the word "Jaguar" on both.

He was also wearing blue-and-red runners.

Police don't believe he has been harmed, but want to find him due to his age.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.