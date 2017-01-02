Police say a Regina Scotiabank branch was ram-raided by a man carrying a firearm in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man allegedly smashed through the front doors of the bank with his vehicle, which came to a stop inside the building.

Police say a man carrying a firearm attempted to break into the bank's vault. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Police say he got out of the car carrying a firearm and tried to get into the bank's vault.

Having failed to gain access to the vault, police say he went back to his vehicle and drove away.

Officers were called to the bank on 13th Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. CST.

Debris from a car remains strewn at the bank's entrance. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

They say the man assaulted officers when they stopped the vehicle on the 2100 block of Albert Street.

He has been charged with break and enter, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer.