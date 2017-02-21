As friends, family and colleagues mourn the loss of Winnipeg transit driver Irvine Fraser, his death has renewed calls to up safety for drivers of transit buses across the country.

The tragic incident has been a hot topic in Saskatchewan's two major cities, where talk has centred on closed driver compartments, de-escalation tactics with unruly passengers, and other means of keeping drivers away from harm.

Fraser, 58, was stabbed following an altercation with a passenger on a bus near the University of Manitoba on Feb. 14. He later died in hospital.

Hundreds gathered in Winnipeg on Tuesday to pay their respects, including representatives from the Amalgamated Transit Union's Regina and Saskatoon chapters as a show of solidarity.

Jim McDonald, director of Saskatoon Transit, said 15 driver assaults have been reported since 2013. (Don Somers/CBC)

Buses in Saskatoon are displaying "Lest We Forget" in honour of Fraser for the day, while operators in Regina hung black ribbons on the mirrors of their buses. Drivers hope Fraser's death isn't in vain.

"Not only is the ribbon to pay tribute to a life cut short, it is a symbol of recognition for the continued attacks that happen to transit operators on a daily basis," Regina's Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588 spokesperson Darcy Kluge said in an email to CBC News on Monday.

Kluge said drivers in that city have been subject to verbal altercations, spitting and physical assaults.

15 assaults in Saskatoon since 2013

The president of the union representing Saskatoon Transit employees said he has experienced abuse first-hand.

Jim Yakubowski told CBC Radio's The Current last week that he has been assaulted twice in his 16-year career as a bus operator. He said he knows many operators in the city face verbal and sometimes physical assaults.

He said it highlights the need for more safety.

Regina transit buses were outfitted with black ribbons on Tuesday to show support for Winnipeg transit drivers after driver Irvine Fraser, 58, was killed on the job last week. (CBC)

Fifteen assaults on transit drivers have been reported to the City of Saskatoon since 2013, according to Jim McDonald, the city's transit director.

"If it's running rampant out there, please report it more. We do investigate every issue with assault," McDonald said.

"Just advise us of what's going on."

In Regina, assaults on bus drivers are not classified as assaults; instead, "negative interactions" are tracked, a city spokesperson said.

The city said bus operators have reported "less than 10 verbal exchanges" between 2014 and 2016. There were three reports of physical confrontations.

ATU calls for closed driver compartments

Kluge said ATU Canada is calling for the driver's area of buses to be redesigned so drivers are shielded in a closed compartment, like an airplane cockpit.

"We would have to look at it as a budget measure," McDonald said when asked if it's something Saskatoon might consider installing on buses if drivers demand it.

He said the City of Edmonton ran a trial of shields while he was working there.

"It took you away from the passenger," he said, adding that 60 per cent of drivers did not want shields in the end.

McDonald said Saskatoon's fleet of transit buses are equipped with surveillance cameras, alarm buttons that alert the transit control centre and change the bus' overhead sign, as well as radios linked directly with fire, police and EMS dispatchers.

De-escalation tactics

Saskatoon Transit is also preparing a roll out of professional development training, said McDonald. That will include tactics on how to de-escalate situations before they get too heated.

When all else fails, he said the city advises drivers not to argue.

"When push comes to shove, it's three dollars in Saskatoon [to ride the bus]," McDonald said. "Three dollars is not worth anybody's life."