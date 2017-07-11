Regina police want to question the 41-year-old occupant of an apartment suite where they say a fire and explosion at the complex started on July 2.

Officers are looking for Chi (Tom) Qouc Thang, who they say has not been seen since the fire on the 2100 block of Robinson Street.

Police are looking for Chi (Tom) Qouc Thang. (Regina Police Service)

Police say the fire and explosion at the complex were caused by a clandestine cannabis resin extraction lab.

Police say they seized a large quantity of marijuana, resin and drug paraphernalia related to the production of cannabis resin.

Thang is described as being about five-feet-five-inches tall and weighing about 132 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is being asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.