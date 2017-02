Police in Regina are searching for a 12-year-old boy.

Xander Theriault was last seen in the 4500 block of 2nd Avenue Wednesday morning just before noon.

Theriault is around five-feet-four and 130 pounds. He has short wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing jogging pants, Nike runners, a sweater, a raincoat and a Chicago Bulls baseball hat.

Police don't believe the boy is in any danger, but they need to find him to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.