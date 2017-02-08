The Regina Police Service is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old boy.

Jayden Sunshine was last seen in Regina at the George Bothwell Library in the Southland Mall Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. CST.

He's described at five-feet-three-inches tall, 110 pounds with medium length brown hair and braces. He has a tattoo on his right arm reading Loyalty & Family.'

He was wearing a dark grey sweater with Tupac on it, blue jeans and a red ball cap.

Police don't believe the boy has been harmed, but want to locate him to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.