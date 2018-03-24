A nine-year-old boy has been reported missing in Regina, and police are asking for the public's help finding him.

King David Shepherd was reported missing Friday afternoon, but was last seen Thursday afternoon at a family member's home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

He is four feet six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey or black jeans, and white high-top runners with a pink strap across the shoes.

If you have seen a child who matches this description, or you know where Shepherd is, contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.