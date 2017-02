The Regina Police Service has located a 12-year-old boy who had been missing for days.

The boy went missing after being last seen at the George Bothwell Library near the Southland Mall on Feb. 7.

Police say he was eventually found safe on Sunday afternoon.

Police didn't believe the boy had been harmed, but wanted to locate him to make sure he was safe.

Regina police are thanking the media and the public for their help.